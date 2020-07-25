Light Aircraft Crash, Mackenzie, South Canterbury
Saturday, 25 July 2020, 6:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a light aircraft
crash on rural land between Twizel and Tekapo.
Police
were alerted to an aircraft that was overdue at around
4:23pm.
Shortly after 5pm the plane was reported
crashed.
Updates on injuries will be issued when
available.
