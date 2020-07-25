Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Right To Life Seeks Informed Debate On Euthanasia Referendum

Saturday, 25 July 2020, 6:38 pm
Press Release: Right To Life

Right to Life commends David Seymour, the architect and sponsor of the End of Life Choice Act for insisting that the public be given accurate information on the purpose of his legislation. He stated on TVNZ One News on Tuesday 21st July, his concern that there was a danger that what he wrongly considered inaccurate important questions in a recent poll by Horizon could misinform the electorate.

Right to Life supports David Seymour in his desire to ensure that voters are fully informed on the legislation that will empower doctors to give a lethal injection to their patients or assist in their suicide.

Right to Life believes that David Seymour would be greatly distressed to learn that a poll conducted by Curia marketing in 2017 found that the MAJORITY OF RESPONDENTS THOUGHT THAT THE End of Life Choice Bill would provide options that were already legal.

• 85% thought that it included turning off life support

• 79% thought it includes ‘do not resuscitate’ (no CPR) requests

• 67% thought it includes the stopping of medical tests, treatments and surgeries.

Similar results were found in polls conducted in 2015 and 2019.

The End of Life Choice Act is NOT about, nor does it make legal the action of turning off life support, to make a 'do not resuscitate request (no CPR) or to stop medical treatment. All of these end of life choices are already legal, are not euthanasia and this new law, if passed, will not change these actions.

The End of Life Choice Act is NOT about pain relief. It’s already legal for a doctor to give a person enough medication to address their pain and make them comfortable, even if this may hasten their death as a side effect as the doctor seeks to neither hasten or cause the death of his patient.

This poll demonstrates that the public is not yet aware of the content and meaning of the End of Life Choice Act. We believe that in order to have a fully informed public referendum on this critical issue of allowing doctors to give patients a lethal injection or to assist in their suicide it is essential that the above information be widely publicised by the media and shown on the government referendum web site.

Right to Life believes that David Seymour, who is a passionate advocate for choice has a serious duty to the community to make a public statement to the media confirming that the EOLCA does not provide any of the above options. We believe that David Seymour would be greatly distressed if voters voted yes for the euthanasia referendum in the mistaken belief that the legislation provided for the above options which are already ethical, legal and have been available for many years.

Right to Life requests that the media, which are at the service of the community seek from David Seymour his confirmation that the above options are not provided for in the End of Life Choice Act.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Right To Life on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Urban Development: New Rules To Help Our Cities Grow Up And Out

New rules to help our fastest growing cities make room for their rising populations has today been released by Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford and Environment Minister David Parker. Phil Twyford said poor quality and restrictive planning has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 