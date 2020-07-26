Name Release: Light Aircraft Crash, Mackenzie, South Canterbury
Sunday, 26 July 2020, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the man who died
following a mircolight plane crash in rural South Canterbury
yesterday.
He was 60-year-old Trevor Lawrence
Shadbolt, of Pukaki.
His death will be referred to the
Coroner.
The Civil Aviation Authority will investigate
the
crash.
