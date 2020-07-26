Car Vs Campervan Crash On SH8, Lake Pukaki - Serious Crash, SH8, Lake Pukaki - Canterbury
Sunday, 26 July 2020, 4:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
State Highway 8, near the Lake Pukaki Visitor
Centre.
Police received a report of a car vs campervan
crash at around 2:15pm.
Initial reports state that one
person is seriously injured.
Three helicopters have
been dispatched, two from Christchurch and one from
Dunedin.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
The road is blocked.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the
area.
