Police Are At The Scene Of A Serious Single-Vehicle Crash - Barrington Street, Christchurch
Sunday, 26 July 2020, 7:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
Barrington Street in Spreydon, Christchurch, near the
intersection with Bewdley Street.
The crash, between a
car and a lamppost, was reported about 7:20pm.
One
person is in a serious condition and the Serious Crash Unit
have been advised.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
