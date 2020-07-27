Five Arrested Following Wellington Disorder

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry:

Police are appealing for information from the public following a disorder on Taranaki Street in Wellington.

At about 9pm yesterday, Saturday 25 July, Police were called to an incident where a group of up to eight people were fighting at a service station near the intersection with Cable Street.

During the incident, one person received a non-life threatening stab wound and several others were assaulted with weapons.

Today, Wellington Police executed several search warrants and arrested two men and one youth.

The two men, aged 18 and 21, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and are due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

The youth will appear in Youth Court.

Two women, both aged 18, were arrested at the time of the incident and were bailed to appear late this week on charges of fighting in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon.

More arrests are likely.

This incident was seen by a number of people and we urge anyone who witnessed the event who has not yet spoken to Police to come forward.

Information can be provided by calling 105 and quoting file number 200725/2726.

Alternatively witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

