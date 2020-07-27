Share Your Views On The Future Of The Central Library

Today marks the start of a six-week public consultation to gather Wellingtonians’ views on restoring the Central Library service in the heart of the city.

“We know how frustrating the closure of the Central Library building is, which is why we sped up the decision-making as quickly as the Local Government Act allowed us to,” says Mayor Andy Foster. “We are looking forward to hearing Wellingtonians views, and we also want to bring life back to Te Ngākau Civic Precinct.

“The building itself is deemed unsafe for people to be in, and there are several ways to remedy this, which also creates new possibilities in how we create the space to meet the changing needs of our growing modern city.”

The Central Library has been treasured by generations of Wellingtonians as a special place in the heart of our city, says Libraries portfolio holder Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons.

“I encourage all Wellingtonians, young and old, to have a say about the future of the Library. We need to hear your questions, your views and your aspirations for our Central Library so we can make a good decision that will be well supported by residents.”

Councillor Iona Pannett, portfolio leader for Resilient Buildings, says the Statement of Proposal outlines five options for retaining a Central Library service in Te Ngākau Civic Precinct.

“Three remediate the existing building to a low, mid, or high level and two more suggest building a new library on either the existing site or another site within Te Ngākau Civic Precinct. It also discusses other options which have been discarded, as they were not practicable.

“We are keen to understand what options you prefer, and the factors behind your decision, or whether you prefer another option.”

Sign up at https://www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/central-library to stay-up-to-date with the latest news, find out when events are happening near you and read the Statement of Proposal on the Future of Central Library Consultation. Paper copies of both documents will be available at all library branches from Monday 27 July.

Everyone is invited to complete a submission form between Monday 27 July and 5pm on Monday 7 September 2020.

The public are also welcome to make their submission in person to the Strategy and Policy Committee on Wednesday 22 September. To do this, select this option in your submission form.

