Power Lines Down, Avoid The Area If Possible - Station Road, Papatoetoe - Counties Manukau
Monday, 27 July 2020, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists in the Papatoetoe area are advised to expect
delays following an earlier single vehicle crash on Station
Road.
The crash occurred around 1.15pm where the
vehicle has collided with a power pole near the intersection
with Hillcrest Road.
The vehicle's sole occupant has
been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious
condition.
Power line contractors are required to
repair the downed power pole.
Police are still at the
scene assisting with cordons and traffic management will be
put in place.
These are expected to be in place for
some time while contractors complete their
work.
Police advise motorists to avoid the area if
possible.
We appreciate motorists' cooperation this
afternoon.
