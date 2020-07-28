Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Metlink Drivers And Cyclists Share Wheels For A Day

Tuesday, 28 July 2020, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

A Greater Wellington Regional Council Road User Workshop, that encourages cyclists and bus drivers to share their perspectives with the aim of improving road safety, began with smiles and laughter.

To open a day of activities and discussion, Metlink bus drivers and cyclists shared their fondest bike memories from across the globe and some from many decades ago.

Since recording began in 2000, the volume of cyclists on our region’s roads has increased by 162% - making it apparent our region is keen to get about in greener ways. However, this impressive increase in bike users presents a need for further discussions about sharing the road.

Greater Wellington travel choice coordinator, Susan Hutchinson-Daniel says, “Empathy with other road users is the focus of these workshops, regardless of whether you’re riding two wheels or driving a bus.

“It’s an opportunity for participants to switch places so cyclists can learn to identify buses’ blind spots and their massive tail swing, and for drivers to experience the everyday challenges of being on a bike while also having a bit of fun.”

To date, nearly 300 drivers have taken part in Road User Workshops that bring the participants fresh learnings and perspectives.

Metlink bus driver, Max Makianu says, “Now I know how intimidating it can be to cycle next to large vehicles on Wellington roads. There are lots of things drivers and cyclists can do to help each other out.”

The workshops have also helped to bring in a range of cyclist voices to share their unique perspectives and experiences.

Avid international cyclist, Lauren Greenfield says, “Sitting in the driver’s seat of the bus was enlightening as I was able to see where people on bikes are visible and where they might be in a blind spot."

The Road User Workshop is just one initiative from Greater Wellington’s Travel Choice and Pedal Ready teams who support sustainable, safe and healthy transport.

Greater Wellington Transport Chair Roger Blakeley says, “With nearly 1500 school age students and adults on the road in the last 12 months through our Pedal Ready programme alone, all drivers can expect to see more people on bikes around our region.

Our bus operators fully support the Road User Workshop programme. Together, we’ll keep working on what we can improve, so we can all share the road safely.”

For more information on how to safely share our winding Wellington roads, check out https://www.pedalready.org.nz/.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Green’s Attempts To Look Like Underdogs


The Greens’ opposition to homecoming New Zealanders being required to pay about $3,000 towards the cost of their two week Covid-19 quarantine, needs to be seen in the context of the wider battle being waged on the centre-left for the overseas vote. Normally, the Greens can count on the votes of young Kiwis abroad as a useful boost /insurance policy in addition to whatever the party wins on election night. In 2020 though, and with the overseas media treating PM Jacinda Ardern as a demi-god, much of that vote is at risk of going to Labour... More>>

 

General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

Urban Development: New Rules To Help Our Cities Grow Up And Out

New rules to help our fastest growing cities make room for their rising populations has today been released by Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford and Environment Minister David Parker. Phil Twyford said poor quality and restrictive planning has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown: Team Of Six Million Campaign Launched In Opposition To Quarantine Fees

A group of 14 overseas-based New Zealanders have this week launched a global campaign advocating for the ability for New Zealanders returning from overseas to come home without having to pay any fees associated with quarantine. Inspired by the Prime ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 