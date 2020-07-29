Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Survey Shows Challenges Faced By Community Services During Lockdown

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 10:48 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The COVID-19 lockdown forced most people indoors, but those on the frontline saw a number of challenges supporting the more vulnerable communities according to a recent survey.

Community Networks Wellington (CNW) recently commissioned the survey to look at the challenges and issues the social services and at risk experienced during the lockdown alert levels, and what can be done to support them now and in the future.

Of the 33 member organisations, the survey showed that 33,806 New Zealanders were assisted during lockdown, and while there was positive news there was also cause for concern.

Where philanthropic grants dropped dramatically during lockdown, this was picked up by local and central Government funding, plus the well known generosity of Wellingtonians.

Other key areas of concern included financial and employment insecurity, staffing resources in high areas of demand, technological obstacles, with mental health, isolation and well-being also mentioned.

The survey identified key issues that must be addressed as Wellington moves out of lockdown, and the specific areas of support the sector needs now and in the future, says CNW co-chair, Julia Hennessy.

“We conducted the survey to better understand the challenges our members have faced over COVID-19, and to understand how we can best support them as we move into our new normal.

“According to the CNW members, there was a significant increase in collaboration as well as an overall improvement in communication between social organisations in Wellington. We saw a strengthening of established relationships within the community as well as the formation of new inter-organisational relationships.

“Gaps in our communities included the importance of digital inclusion – given a high proportion of service users don’t have easy access to technology. This gave community services a challenge, but also an opportunity to provide services in a different way.”

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Wellington City Council allocated $1.553 million to support social and community agencies with the recovery – with funding going to 73 projects around the city.

Mayor Andy Foster says while many of the challenges we encountered during lockdown and the alert levels has decreased, the issues with at risk communities still remain – and those numbers may grow as we head into uncertain times.

“We have been working closely with community groups to ensure they have the resources, skills and capability to learn from the challenges they faced and adapt their services where necessary to fit the new environment.

“Our communication and connections has been made stronger by the recent experiences, and the benefits of those relationships will flow on to those who need it the most.”

Prior to COVID-19, social services had resources and access to those with high levels of need. During lockdown, many of those, and others with more moderate needs could’ve slipped under the radar if it wasn’t for these organisations, says Well-being Portfolio leader Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons.

“Given the extreme circumstances of the lockdown there was always a risk that some vulnerable members of our community may be missed. The remarkable collaboration, communication and passion within all these organisations meant there was overwhelming and accessible support all around the city.

“Wellington City Council was able to support these groups with resources, funding and by developing the Support Services Map, providing contacts and information for support and essential services in the community.”

Community Network Wellington receives around $60,000 funding from Wellington City Council, Wellington Community Trust and the Community Organisation Grants Scheme.

For the full survey visit here CNW Survey.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Attempts To Look Like Underdogs


The Greens' opposition to homecoming New Zealanders being required to pay about $3,000 towards the cost of their two week Covid-19 quarantine, needs to be seen in the context of the wider battle being waged on the centre-left for the overseas vote. Normally, the Greens can count on the votes of young Kiwis abroad as a useful boost /insurance policy in addition to whatever the party wins on election night. In 2020 though, and with the overseas media treating PM Jacinda Ardern as a demi-god, much of that vote is at risk of going to Labour... More>>

 

Randerson Report: RMA Should Be Replaced

The Government has welcomed the most comprehensive review of New Zealand’s resource management system since the Resource Management Act (RMA) was passed in 1991. More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: National's Job Start Policy

National’s plan will unleash an entrepreneurial and job-creation explosion over the next 17 months, which economists say will be the toughest times any living New Zealand has ever known, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. Ms Collins was ... More>>


General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown: Team Of Six Million Campaign Launched In Opposition To Quarantine Fees

A group of 14 overseas-based New Zealanders have this week launched a global campaign advocating for the ability for New Zealanders returning from overseas to come home without having to pay any fees associated with quarantine. Inspired by the Prime ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 