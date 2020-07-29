Masterton Police Investigate Aggravated Robbery

Statement to be attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth:

Masterton Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of the Jackson Street Bar last night.

At around 10pm, a man entered the bar, carrying a firearm, and demanded cash.

The man took an amount of cash and left on foot, heading towards Queen Street.

The man was wearing a balaclava, glasses, and yellow hi-vis clothing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a person matching this description at around the time of the robbery, or anyone who has other information which may assist us in identifying and locating the offender.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 200729/3754.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

