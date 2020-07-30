National Hauora Coalition Announces The Appointment Of Three New Board Members And Board Chair

National Hauora Coalition (NHC) announced today that it has appointed Dame Paula Rebstock, Te Rōpu Poa and Shelley Katae to its board of directors effective 10 August 2020, with Dame Paula appointed as Chair.

Dame Tariana Turia, Chair of the NHC Trust Board, says the new appointees bring significant iwi, health, and business experience which will provide added commercial and cultural leadership to the board.

“We are privileged to have such outstanding wāhine join our Board” said Dame Tariana. “The wealth of experience and mana they bring, both professionally and personally, will play a significant role in us helping us deliver to our vision of mana whānau, whānau ora – prosperous whānau, living well.”

About Dame Paula Rebstock

Dame Paula is currently Chair of Accident Compensation Corporation, Chair of the Vulnerable Children’s Board, Director of Auckland Transport, Chair, Finance, Risk and Assurance Committee of Auckland DHB, Chair, Audit Risk and Assurance at Tonkin & Taylor Ltd, Corporate Strategy Advisor for Vodafone Global/NZ and Advisory Board Member at Synergia Ltd. She was awarded Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2016, NZ Herald New Zealander of the Year in 2007 and Deloitte Top 200 Prize for Excellence in Corporate Governance in 2017.

About Te Rōpu Poa

Te Rōpu is of Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu and Ngāti Wai descent and is currently the General Manager of Te Hau Ora Ō Ngāpuhi, the health services and social housing entity for Ngāpuhi. She is also currently a Board member for the ACC Scheme Customer Advisory Panel, Chair of the Te Hau Awhiowhio o Otangarei Trust, Co-Chair of Literacy Aotearoa, Director for Mahitahi Hauora PHE, and a Trustee for National Consumer Advisory Committee, PHARMAC. She was also named one of Māoridom’s 100 most inspiring health leaders in New Zealand.

About Shelley Katae

Shelley is of Te Rarawa and Ngāti Porou descent and currently a Trustee for Auckland Sport and Recreation (AKTIVE) and a Board member of Taupo Moana Holdings (the commercial arm of Ngāti Tuwharetoa). She has held several senior executive roles at Tamaki Regeneration and Tamaki Transformation, including Chief Financial Officer and is currently GM Strategy and Performance, and prior to that, senior roles at Tourism Holdings.

About National Hauora Coalition

The NHC kaupapa is mana whānau, whānau ora and is a lead advocate for hauora Māori (Wai 2687) through the Waitangi Tribunal Health Services Kaupapa Inquiry (Wai 2575). In its day to day activities NHC partners with a wide range of agencies, Iwi and industry groups to commission and deliver a broad range of indigenously designed health and social services to improve health outcomes for Māori, achieve health equity and greater social cohesion for the benefit of Aotearoa.

