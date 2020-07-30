Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Settled For Most But Some Rain For The Northern Areas

Thursday, 30 July 2020, 12:29 pm
Press Release: MetService

 

If you’re having that feeling that the weather hasn’t changed much this week, well you wouldn’t be wrong. The blocking high phenomenon has been gracing our slice of Earth’s atmosphere and bringing static conditions across Aotearoa. MetService has this trend continuing through the weekend for many.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes explains, “A blocking high comes in and just sits there, dwindling all that the weather throws at it. Cold southerly outbreaks have been kept at bay and ‘Windy Wellington’ has seen a memorable stretch of clear, calm weather. This isn’t set to change through the weekend.”

There is however is some inclement weather on the horizon. Two Fridays ago, Northland was drenched by an extreme rain event and luckily the weather has been relatively dry since. Current weather models are forecasting a band of rain heading Northland's way through the latter part of this weekend. “Given the current saturated conditions we are wary that any persistent rainfall could have noticeable affects so we are urging residents to remain up to date with our latest forecast information on MetService.com,” says McInnes.

Elsewhere, the persistent northeasterlies are likely to bring damper conditions to exposed areas. Regions such as Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Coromandel are set for a cloudier and possibly showery weekend and the West Coast will likely see a bit of rain.

”Of course, even with static weather, Kiwi’s will know that mother nature can throw some curveballs”, reminds McInnes, “so it is always good to keep up to date with the latest information, and kia haumaru – stay safe.”

 
 

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

  • To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings
  • Issued routinely once or twice a day
  • Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert:

  • When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued
  • Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather.
  • During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action:

  • When severe weather is imminent or is occurring
  • Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather
  • In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:

  • When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring
  • Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get – it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected
  • In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!

