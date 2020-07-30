Nelson Police Disappointed At Results Of Road Policing Operation

Police are disappointed at the results of a road policing operation conducted today around Nelson.

The operation was focused on people not wearing their seatbelts, and people using their mobile phones while driving.

49 infringements were issued in relation to drivers using their mobile phones, and five infringements were issued for vehicle occupants not wearing seatbelts.

A similar operation earlier in the week resulted in a similar number of infringements being issued.

"These results are really disappointing," says Senior Sergeant Grant Andrews, Tasman Road Policing Manager.

"The actions of these drivers place other people at significant risk, including children walking and cycling near schools."

"Unbelievably, one of the drivers issued with an infringement notice for using his mobile phone was stopped again just a few minutes later.

He was again using his phone while driving - this time to warn a friend about the police presence.

A second infringement was issued."

A further two drivers were found to be driving without a licence.

They have been referred through an alternative resolution process, which provides them with the opportunity to obtain their licence without incurring demerit points and a fine.

"On a brighter note, we did observe hundreds of motorists driving safely and I would like to say 'well done' to them," says Senior Sergeant Andrews.

"We all need to play our part, and it's quite simple - always wear your seatbelt, put the phone away before you start driving, always drive to the conditions and within the speed limit, and never drive impaired by drugs, alcohol or fatigue."

