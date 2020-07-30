The Road Is Closed - Serious Crash On State Highway 2 In Takapau - Eastern
Thursday, 30 July 2020, 6:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to report of a serious
crash on State Highway 2 in Takapau, Hawke's Bay.
The
two-vehicle crash was reported around 6pm.
Initial
reports indicate one person has sustained serious injuries
and another person has minor injuries.
Serious crash
unit has been notified.
The road is currently closed
and traffic management is in place.
Motorists are
advised to expect delays and avoid the area, if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Back at the dawn of time, MMP was created (a) to impose a discipline on government and (b) to prevent any one party from riding roughshod over everyone else, the public included. In essence, this is exactly what has happened in the dispute over quarantine fees where - despite holding sharply differing views on the issue - Labour, the Greens and New Zealand First have all agreed to support the Greens position, despite giving each other a lot of mean glances and dirty looks. Ultimately, the fees will be levied only on those Kiwis who come and go from the country after the proposal has passed into law... More>>