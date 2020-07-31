Hearing New Zealand President To Step Down In September

The President of Hearing New Zealand, Tony Rush, has just announced his intention to step down from the role as of 15 September 2020. A recent decline in health has meant it is become increasingly difficult for him to do full justice to the role.

Tony Rush - Hearing New Zealand President

“It’s better that someone younger and with more energy takes over” Rush says. “The past three and a half years as president has been a wonderful challenge. The people I have worked with have been an inspiration and a pleasure but I know it’s time to go.”

Board member Theona Blom of Rakaia will become the interim president until the next AGM in May 2021 and Colin Bond of Dannevirke her deputy. Theona is a dairy farmer but was a qualified accountant and business analyst in her native, South Africa. She volunteered four years ago to become Treasurer of the Christchurch Hearing Association as a means of giving back to her adopted community, and was soon elected to the Hearing New Zealand board as a South Island representative.

“I have utmost confidence that the new governance team from September will do a superlative job of leading this wonderful organisation” concludes Rush.

Both Blom and Bond would like to thank Tony for his service to Hearing New Zealand over the last few years. “Tony stepping down as Hearing New Zealand President comes with a huge sense of loss, not only to his colleagues but to the hearing impaired community. In his relatively short period as President, he has lead with wisdom and empathy. He has laid strong foundations for Hearing New Zealand going forward. Tony, your wealth of knowledge and sense of humour will be missed. May our very best wishes accompany you and your family”.

