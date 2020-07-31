Outdoor Dining Areas On Track For Summer Socialising

This summer, the east side of Hastings is set to become a popular outdoor socialising space as work to develop the area continues to make good progress.

Outdoor spaces that encourage people to use and enjoy Hastings’ city spaces are high on the agenda of both the community and Hastings District Council.

Consultation on the Hastings City Centre Public Spaces Revitalisation Plan showed a strong appetite from residents, city workers and the business community for more places to relax, gather, and dine within the city.

Now projects already funded are underway, due to be ready in time for summer 2020.

This includes the bay and lime hedge-fringed Heretaunga Street East dining area, and work is also set to begin on another evening outdoor area in a council-owned carpark in Warren Street.

This will remain a leased car park during the day, but in the evenings and weekends will be transformed into a dining area, backing onto the hospitality businesses along Heretaunga Street.

“Claiming back and transforming otherwise lifeless areas of our CBD is what will help to continue to grow vibrant activity in our city’s heart. The multi-purpose car park area is sure to be extremely popular in summer when so many of us like to enjoy our evenings outside in the fantastic Hawke’s Bay climate,” said councillor Wendy Schollum.

“Beautiful spaces like these are what lift our spirits and bring vibrancy to our city.”

The 400 square metre carpark is currently unsealed - three quarters of this area will be covered with asphalt and the remainder, the dining area, with heavy duty pavers that can also take vehicles.

In the evenings, adjoining businesses can set out furniture. As the parking is leased, there will be no impact on the general parking public.

“This is a win/win for Council and residents as it tidies up a sad space within the city and gives us valuable social space that can also be utilised as an event space during the Arts Festival and other community events,” Mrs Schollum said.

Landmarks Square is also currently under construction, and all three of these enhancement projects are scheduled to be completed by November, just in time for summer.

