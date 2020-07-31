Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Roadmap For Fostering A Thriving Kāpiti Economy Adopted By Council

Friday, 31 July 2020, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council adopted the refreshed Economic Development Strategy 2020-23 at a Council meeting held yesterday.

The strategy provides a roadmap for fostering a thriving local economy over the long term and ensures a coordinated and inclusive approach to economic development activity in the Kāpiti Coast District.

Districtwide Councillor and business and jobs portfolio holder, Angela Buswell says the refreshed strategy had input from our iwi partners, key stakeholders and the wider public.

“Working together to refresh the economic direction for Kāpiti has helped ensure the strategy reflects a wider range of local views and economic insights and we are very grateful for the time and energy everyone has put in to help get us to this point.

“The strategy has actions to further promote the Kāpiti Coast as a great place to live, visit and do business and enable more job opportunities and pathways to employment. It aims to showcase our key sectors and rich natural environment, and encourage business growth and better wellbeing for all,” says Ms Buswell.

A priority action in the refreshed strategy is the establishment of an independent governance body, the Economic Development Kotahitanga Board, with an Independent Chair to oversee the agreed actions identified in the strategy.

The Board will be made up of an Independent Chair, three independent members and three iwi members representing Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Te Āti Awa ki Whakarongotai.

Council agreed at the meeting to make a direct appointment of Neil MacKay to the role of Independent Chair, on a 12-month term initially. Mr MacKay has been a stakeholder in the strategy’s development and is assisting with the coordination of the district’s recovery planning as well, and his first focus will be to work with Council to establish the Economic Development Kotahitanga Board.

“The feedback that has shaped the strategy will guide our steps, and I’m looking forward to working with the governance board, stakeholders and Council to make this roadmap come alive.

“Developing strategic relationships locally and outside the district will bring economic benefits and activities to Kāpiti and assist to galvanise the strategy’s key priorities. It has been a challenging year with COVID-19 and it’s critical that we now focus on opportunities that will grow and develop our region for the wellbeing of our communities”, says Mr MacKay.

For more information on the refreshed Kāpiti Economic Development Strategy please visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/economic-development-strategy . The final version of the strategy will be available soon.

