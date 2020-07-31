Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kingston Water Infrastructure A Step Closer

Friday, 31 July 2020, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is one step closer to delivering long-awaited water infrastructure for new and existing properties in Kingston.

A resource consent application by Kingston Village Limited was approved on 21 July 2020 for Stage 1 of the development, allowing the development of 217 sections. Future stages of the development will result in up to 750 sections (in total).

QLDC Chief Engineer Ulrich Glasner said approval of the resource consent will allow for the delivery of much needed water, sewerage and stormwater infrastructure for Kingston and he was pleased to hear that recent safety concerns raised by the community would be addressed.

”Kingston has changed rapidly over the past decade, moving from a quiet community of mainly holiday homes to a largely permanent community commuting in to Queenstown for work. Long term development was signalled in Kingston when the area of land was rezoned back in 2009 so seeing this development finally come into fruition is important progress for the area and timely given the governments review of regulation and supply of three waters infrastructure,” Mr Glasner said.

“I was very pleased to hear the news that Kingston Village Limited has confirmed it has very recently secured the ability to provide the primary access to constructing Stage 1 of the development from Stage Highway 6, south of Kingston township,” he said.

Kingston Village Limited director Craig Goodman confirmed the change, saying “We are very pleased to have been able to secure this construction access from the State Highway to assist in alleviating concerns of the local community.”

“We believe Kingston has the potential to grow into a vibrant lakeside community with its own distinct character while still benefitting from the connectivity to nearby Queenstown,” Mr Goodman said.

Mr Glasner said the next critical part of this process is further engagement with the Kingston Community.

“We are working with the Kingston Community Association to continue discussions about the project and the possible timing for connecting the existing residents to the new wastewater and stormwater infrastructure and fresh water supply. We are also intending to hold a public meeting in the coming weeks to discuss this with the wider community,” Mr Glasner said.

In April 2018, QLDC completed a detailed business case covering how the water infrastructure could be constructed in Kingston and submitted it to MBIE for approval through the Housing Infrastructure Fund.

“Given the well-known and significant growth and affordability challenges affecting the district, we have been working closely with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to deliver more housing sooner by funding the critical supporting infrastructure,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Military Law: Operation Burnham Report Released


Attorney-General David Parker has today released the findings of the Government inquiry held into Operation Burnham and related events.
The operation took place on 21-22 August 2010 in Tirgiran Valley, Afghanistan, and was carried out by NZSAS troops and other nations’ forces operating as part of the International Security Assistance Force.
It was the subject of the book Hit & Run by authors Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson which contained a number of serious allegations... More>>

 

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: National's Job Start Policy

National’s plan will unleash an entrepreneurial and job-creation explosion over the next 17 months, which economists say will be the toughest times any living New Zealand has ever known, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. Ms Collins was ... More>>


General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:


State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown: Team Of Six Million Campaign Launched In Opposition To Quarantine Fees

A group of 14 overseas-based New Zealanders have this week launched a global campaign advocating for the ability for New Zealanders returning from overseas to come home without having to pay any fees associated with quarantine. Inspired by the Prime ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 