One Person Has Died - Serious Crash On Bell Road In Nukuhou - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 31 July 2020, 6:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash on Bell
Road in Nukukou, Whakatane.
The crash involving two
motorcycles was reported around 3.15pm.
Another person
has sustained minor injuries.
Worksafe has been
advised and the Serious Crash Unit is in
attendance.
