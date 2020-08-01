Road Is Down To One Lane, Expect Delays - Crash On Christchurch Northern Motorway - Canterbury
Saturday, 1 August 2020, 5:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a report of a crash
on Christchurch Northern Motorway in Belfast.
The
crash involving a car and a motorcycle was reported around
6.30pm.
Early reports indicate one person has
sustained serious injuries.
The road is down to one
lane and there are no diversions.
Motorists are
advised to expect delays and avoid the area, if
possible.
