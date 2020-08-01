Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$30 Million Reasons To Celebrate Lotto NZ’s 33rd Birthday

Saturday, 1 August 2020, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

It’s Lotto NZ’s 33rd birthday today and with a whopping $30 million up for grabs tonight, what better way to celebrate than look back on life-changing highlights over the last 33 years.

“Lotto NZ turns 33 today and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate with a jaw-dropping $30 million Powerball jackpot tonight,” says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

In the last 33 years, there’s been a massive 943 millionaires made with Lotto NZ games, and already this year there have been 28 millionaires, including seven Powerball multi-millionaires whose lives changed overnight.

Powerball has been making multi-millionaires since 2001 and so far, a total of 191 lucky Kiwis have experienced the life-changing moment of finding out they’ve won Powerball.

The largest ever Powerball win came in November 2016 when a couple from the Hibiscus Coast scored themselves a mammoth $44.1 million.

Earlier this year, two lucky winners from Auckland and Hawke’s Bay shared the historic $50 million Must Be Won jackpot taking home $25.1 million each.

The winning doesn’t stop there – every year, 100% of Lotto NZ profits support over 3,000 good causes all around the country and with over $4.6 billion* returned to Kiwi communities since 1987, it would be hard to find a community that hasn’t felt the positive impact of Lotto NZ funding.

“We exist to generate essential funding for New Zealand communities – so we’re incredibly proud to have returned $4.6 billion to charities and community groups. It’s a staggering amount, and incredible to support amazing causes like StarJam and Heartkids, who do such wonderful work and make a huge difference in their communities,” says Marie.

High jackpots capture the imagination of Kiwis all around the country and we know Kiwis are dreaming about what they would do if they won Powerball tonight.

Lotto NZ stores up and down the country are gearing up for a busy day, so we are encouraging players to get in early to make sure they’re in to win.

Lotto games are based on a lot of people, spending a little bit of money in the hope of winning big. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play smart – this means being informed, having fun and knowing your limits. For more information on the tools and resources we offer visitMyLotto.

* From 1 August 1987 to 30 June 2019

Largest Powerball wins by an individual 

 Date Amount Retailer Location 
Nov 2016 $44.1 million Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor Auckland 
Sep 2013 $33.1 million One Step Ahead Auckland 
Sep 2017 $30.2 million Richmond Superette Taupo 
Oct 2010 $28.7 million Mobil Papakura Auckland 
May 2017 $27 million Martina Four Square Thames

Winning information 
 

· The most drawn Powerball number Powerball 2, which has been drawn 170 times

· Powerball First Division has been won a total of 191 times in the history of the game, which dates back to 2001

· Powerball has been won seven times already this year with another 21 players becoming overnight millionaires with Lotto and Strike

· The biggest Powerball prize won so far in 2020 was the historic $50 million Must Be Won draw in February, where two players from Auckland and Hawkes Bay split the prize taking home $25.1 million each

· The northernmost Powerball winner was a player from Taipa in Northland, who won $5 million in May 2019

· The southernmost Powerball winner was from a player from Invercargill, who won $20 million in 2013

· The biggest Powerball prize ever won was a massive $44.1 million won by a Hibiscus Coast couple in November 2016

· Players have been known to keep their winning tickets in weird and wonderful places – this includes taped to their bodies, underneath their pillow while they sleep, tucked inside the cover of an obscure DVD or even inside a piano stool

· The most common thing New Zealanders say they would spend a big win on is buying a house or paying off their mortgage

· The most northern Lotto store in the country is Houhora Wharf Four Square in Kaitaia and the most southern is Ship To Shore Four Square on Stewart Island.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Military Law: Operation Burnham Report Released


Attorney-General David Parker has today released the findings of the Government inquiry held into Operation Burnham and related events.
The operation took place on 21-22 August 2010 in Tirgiran Valley, Afghanistan, and was carried out by NZSAS troops and other nations’ forces operating as part of the International Security Assistance Force.
It was the subject of the book Hit & Run by authors Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson which contained a number of serious allegations... More>>

 

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: National's Job Start Policy

National’s plan will unleash an entrepreneurial and job-creation explosion over the next 17 months, which economists say will be the toughest times any living New Zealand has ever known, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. Ms Collins was ... More>>


General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:


State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown: Team Of Six Million Campaign Launched In Opposition To Quarantine Fees

A group of 14 overseas-based New Zealanders have this week launched a global campaign advocating for the ability for New Zealanders returning from overseas to come home without having to pay any fees associated with quarantine. Inspired by the Prime ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 