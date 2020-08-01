Appeal For Witnesses After Service Station Robbery

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery at a service station on Leach Street, New Plymouth yesterday.

Around 10.15pm a man armed with a knife entered the premises and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The offender then fled on foot down Leach Street and may have turned left into Cameron Street.

While the victim was not injured during the incident, they are understandably very shaken and are receiving support.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to call New Plymouth Police on 105, quoting file number 200731/0744.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

