Update - Tasman Police Locate Motorcycle And Seek Owner
Saturday, 1 August 2020, 4:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 31-year old man whose motorcycle was found near
Lankey's Creek walkway, State Highway 7, in Blacks Point,
Buller, yesterday has been located safe and
well.
Police thank the public for their
assistance.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more