Glam Line-up Revealed For TVNZ OnDemand’s New Reality Series, Glow Up NZ

Hosted by ZM’s Megan Papas, TVNZ OnDemand’s hotly anticipated new reality series will see nine incredibly creative and talented makeup artists battling to win Aotearoa’s first Glow Up NZ.

Inspired by the #glowup social media phenomenon, and based on the BBC format, talented Kiwis will compete in a series of makeup artistry challenges, exploring different genres and the mind-blowing, internet-trending styles of extreme makeup artistry.

The nine MUAs competing in Glow Up NZ are:

Alyshia Jones, 25, Tauranga

Emma Jade Allerby, 21, Auckland

Isadora Blake, 37, Hamilton

Kyle de Thier, 17, Gisborne

Lara Tilley, 21, Timaru

Myrthe Heydenrijk, 27, Wellington

Nika Steele, 27, Whanganui

Richard Symons, 29, Auckland

Sachin Dutt, 19, Auckland

Standing between the MUAs and the $5,000 cash prize are two industry leading mentors, who, with the help of a guest judge each week, decide the fate of the contestants.

Taking up the mentoring roles are: Tane Tomoana, renowned Creative Director at Dry & Tea salons - Tane’s chopped the locks of Anika Moa, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Hollie Smith. Joining Tane is Gee Pikinga, a leading MUA and NZ Director at Maybelline New York - Gee is no stranger to TV and was head makeup artist on TVNZ 2’s Project Runway New Zealand.

From avant-garde to editorial and fashion, these MUAs will need to prove they can do it all to succeed and make it through all seven weeks in the competition.

After spending years perfecting their craft in their bedrooms, which MUA will prove they can make it on the mainstage of Glow Up NZ’s studio?

Glow Up NZ premieres midday on TVNZ OnDemand, Wednesday 19th August with new episodes weekly.

Imagery, promo and the press kit can be found in a Dropbox folder HERE.

Glow Up NZ is based on the BBC format and is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

