Fatal Dirt Bike Incident, Helensville
Sunday, 2 August 2020, 10:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a dirt bike crash at a
motorbike park in Helensville.
Police were called to
the single-vehicle crash about 2:15pm.
Members of the
public had attempted to render medical attention but the
rider sadly died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit
attended the scene and WorkSafe has been
advised.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more