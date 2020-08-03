Road Closed, Expect Delays - Crash, SH2, Tangoio - Eastern
Monday, 3 August 2020, 8:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving
a truck and a car on SH2, Tongoio, Hastings
District.
Police were called about 6.25am.
There
were no serious injuries in the crash, however the road is
expected to be closed for some time while haulage is
arranged for the truck.
Motorists should avoid the
area and expect
delays.
