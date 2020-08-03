Arrest Made For New Plymouth Service Station Robbery
Monday, 3 August 2020, 8:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating an aggravated robbery at a service
station on Leach Street in New Plymouth last week have made
an arrest.
A 26-year-old local man was arrested
yesterday and charged with aggravated robbery and assault
with a weapon.
He is due to appear in New Plymouth
District Court
today.
