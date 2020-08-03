Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Environmental Advocates Sought For Volunteer Group

Monday, 3 August 2020, 9:42 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Shepherd Isaac remembers his father reciting karakia – “making us one with the environment” – when walking ancient tracks and entering the water to collect and prepare kai.

“But modern times have brought pressures, challenges and struggles for our environment,” he says. “There is room for improvement, and that’s why I like being part of ACRE – to advocate and reconnect our past for the future moving forward.”

The Advisory Committee for the Regional Environment (ACRE) is a consultative group of up to 15 members who attend Waikato Regional Council meetings, liaise with staff and councillors and make submissions on the council’s environmental policies and plans.

ACRE chairperson Anna Casey-Cox says: “The environmental sector is dynamic and ACRE seeks to be an effective and informed advocate. We frequently invite people to join the meetings to provide greater insight on particular environmental issues.

“Given the access members have to current information and developments, they are responsible for sharing this information back to the communities they connect with, helping to build the ability of the community to have a voice in local and national policy direction,” Ms Casey-Cox says.

She says the group’s members are active in various aspects of environmental work in the community.

“I’m community organiser for Go Eco, which supports diverse community environmental action, including restoration, kai initiatives, predator control and advocacy. This provides valuable insights and knowledge for my contribution to ACRE.

“The committee meets monthly and keeps pace with regional and national environmental policy development and seeks to bring a community perspective and voice to these developments.”

There are up to seven vacancies after longstanding members Kemble Pudney and Dr Dell Hood, as well as others, stood down from the group.

“Both Kemble and Dell brought considerable knowledge regarding community restoration projects and government processes, and they continue to be very active in achieving positive environmental outcomes in our community.”

Ms Casey-Cox says the group is especially keen to receive applications from Māori, Pasifika and young people who are actively engaged in environmental work in the community.

Members are appointed for a three-year term and are eligible for re-election. Consideration will be given to the geographical spread of applicants, their associated networks and environmental knowledge.

Mr Isaac is using his knowledge and passion for tuna (eels) to support ACRE in advocating for better drain management in the Hauraki area, and more extensive riparian planting throughout the region.

“I have to thank my dad, Thomas Rangi Murupara Bird Isaac, for taking me out when I was a youngster to gather food – watercress, puha, edible mushrooms, wild boar and deer, but most in particular eels.

“I asked dad once when we were out gathering why he mumbled or talked to himself always. He told me that he chants (karakia) from the moment we leave home, when we're walking ancient tracks and when we enter the water when we collect and prepare kai.

“It made us one with the environment; I am the mountain, water and land, we relate in every way possible and are safe.”

Nominations for the vacancies close at 5pm on Monday, 31 August. For the nomination form and more information about the group go to waikatoregion.govt.nz/Acre.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Military Law: Operation Burnham Report Released


Attorney-General David Parker has today released the findings of the Government inquiry held into Operation Burnham and related events.
The operation took place on 21-22 August 2010 in Tirgiran Valley, Afghanistan, and was carried out by NZSAS troops and other nations’ forces operating as part of the International Security Assistance Force.
It was the subject of the book Hit & Run by authors Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson which contained a number of serious allegations... More>>

 


Economy: Investing In The Tourism Sector’s Recovery

More than $300 million in funding has been approved to protect strategic tourism businesses, drive domestic tourism through regional events and lift digital capability in the tourism industry, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today. A $400 million ... More>>

ALSO:

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: National's Job Start Policy

National’s plan will unleash an entrepreneurial and job-creation explosion over the next 17 months, which economists say will be the toughest times any living New Zealand has ever known, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. Ms Collins was ... More>>


General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:


Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 