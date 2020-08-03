Give Your Next Creative Project A Funding Boost

Funding for round one of the 2020/21 Stratford District Creative Communities Scheme (CSS) is now open.

Stratford District Council has a partnership with Creative New Zealand to promote, support and increase participation in community arts and cultural activities in the Stratford district.

To help celebrate our creative community, individuals and organisations can apply for grants through the Creative Communities Scheme. Funding applications are now open and close 4 September 2020.

Stratford District Council Director Community Services, Kate Whareaitu says “this is your opportunity to give your next arts and cultural project a real boost!”

You can apply for a grant if your project supports at least one of the following criteria:

· Access and participation - create opportunities for local communities to engage with and participate in arts activities.

· Diversity - support the diverse arts and cultural traditions of local communities

· Young people - enable and encourage young people (under 18 years) to engage with and participate in the arts.

“Funding can go towards materials, venue and equipment hire, promotional activity and even personnel and administrative costs. We encourage everyone planning their next creative activity to consider applying for support with their local projects,” says Ms Whareaitu.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to contact Rhonda Vanstone at Council on (06) 765 6099 to ensure eligibility and provide assistance with application information. Applications close Friday 4 September 2020.

For more information on the funding scheme, including the funding application form see Council’s website: www.stratford.govt.nz/council/services/funding-grants/creative-communities-scheme

© Scoop Media

