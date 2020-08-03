Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Delays To Roading Projects Will Impact Local Communities, Businesses

Monday, 3 August 2020, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

Delays to the Peka Peka to Ōtaki section of the Kāpiti expressway will impact on the region’s economic potential as it responds to COVID-19.

Communities in Ōtaki have been told the current completion date for the next part of the Expressway could be 2022, which also follows news that Transmission Gully is experiencing significant delays and may not open until late 2022.

James Cootes, Ōtaki Councillor for the Kāpiti Coast District says officials from NZTA indicated at a local meeting the next part of the Expressway may not be finished until at least the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The delays to our district's two major roading projects are disappointing but understandable. I know from talking to the contractors, the impact COVID-19 has had on their operation. Added to the unavoidable delay is the addition of the shared pathway and the $50 million epoxy asphalt surface to the PP2O project which is welcomed. The impact they have on the delivery of the project will be worth it given the positive benefits to our community.

“Whilst the ongoing disruption to our community and extended delays to traffic flows will be frustrating, the silver lining is the continued employment and economic benefits to our community (from construction) for another two years in these uncertain economic times,” says James Cootes, Ōtaki Ward Councillor.

Jacinda Thorn, Chair of the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce, says there is growing pressure on local roads.

It can be difficult enough for locals to travel between Paraparaumu and Ōtaki, let alone visitors to the region. We want to be making it as easy as possible for people to experience and visit Kapiti - and now, it looks like we will need to deal with congestion and delays for up to two years.

“We need certainty and we need the roads completed as soon as possible, and we’re urging the Government and NZTA to move as quickly as possible to complete both the Expressway and Transmission Gully so Kāpiti can recognise its economic potential,” says Jacinda Thorn.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report


One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report into the 2010 Operation Burnham military raid in Afghanistan has been a model of decorum. Bad stuff did happen and has been duly noted and lamented - but only as a lapse and departure from usual professional standards. Normal service can be trusted to resume shortly... More>>

 


Economy: Investing In The Tourism Sector’s Recovery

More than $300 million in funding has been approved to protect strategic tourism businesses, drive domestic tourism through regional events and lift digital capability in the tourism industry, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today. A $400 million ... More>>

ALSO:

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: National's Job Start Policy

National’s plan will unleash an entrepreneurial and job-creation explosion over the next 17 months, which economists say will be the toughest times any living New Zealand has ever known, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. Ms Collins was ... More>>


General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:


Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 