Waterworld Te Rapa Back With A Splash

Waterworld Te Rapa reopens today (Monday 3 August), following the completion of electrical upgrade work.

This means the facility’s 50m pool, the dive pool, the 25m pool and the hydrotherapy pool can all now be fully enjoyed again by the community.

Helen Paki, Hamilton City Council’s Community Services Manager, says that during Waterworld’s mid to late July closure, the Gallagher Aquatic Centre provided an alternative venue for keen swimmers and aquatic sports groups and individuals.

“It’s just brilliant to have everything up and running again,” says Ms Paki. “We really appreciate the community’s understanding during this time, not just from recreational swimmers but also from sports-focused individuals and groups who use Waterworld for training and water sports and those who enjoy our community swimming classes.

“It’s been what I’d describe as six months of turbulent waters for our public pool facilities, mainly due to COVID-19,” says Ms Paki. “Both venues had to be completely closed during the lockdown, which also delayed the electrical upgrade work planned for Waterworld Te Rapa.

“Although we’d reopened both venues as soon as we could under COVID-19 restrictions, by mid-July we had to completely close Waterworld again to get that essential maintenance work underway as soon as possible.

“A full facility closure was needed because of potential safety issues around having people using the pools while contractors were working in the area. On the plus side, we were able to assess the effect of some earlier chlorine issues with the facility’s 50m pool and clean and repair the pool while the electrical work was going on.”

Ms Paki says Waterworld’s casual swimmers and Hamilton Pools concession cards and membership holders were able to use the Gallagher Aquatic Centre during Waterworld’s temporary July closure. “But we know people will be relieved they can fully enjoy both facilities again now these challenges are behind us.”

For full details on both facilities and opening hours for Waterworld Te Rapa and the Gallagher Aquatic Centre, visit www.hamiltonpools.co.nz

