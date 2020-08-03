Missing Person - Hastings
Monday, 3 August 2020, 5:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Eastern Police are appealing for the public’s help to
locate missing 83-year-old Tiria Whaanga.
She was last
seen getting a bus into central Hastings this
afternoon.
Tiria is described as 5’4, of slight
build with dark hair.
She was wearing a brown beanie,
a cream/brown jersey and jeans.
Anyone who may have
seen her is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting event
number: P043155705.
A photo of Tiria is available on
Eastern District Police
Facebook.
