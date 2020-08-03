Missing Person - Hastings

Eastern Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate missing 83-year-old Tiria Whaanga.

She was last seen getting a bus into central Hastings this afternoon.

Tiria is described as 5’4, of slight build with dark hair.

She was wearing a brown beanie, a cream/brown jersey and jeans.

Anyone who may have seen her is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting event number: P043155705.

A photo of Tiria is available on Eastern District Police Facebook.

