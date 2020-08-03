Ōhau Community Invited To Have Their Say On Community Plan

If you live in, own property in or often visit Ōhau, now is your chance to have your say on the future of your community.

Horowhenua District Council is seeking public feedback on the draft Ōhau Community Plan.

Ōhau is facing a number of challenges and opportunities, including population growth and the Ōtaki to North of Levin Expressway. The community’s population is expected to continue growing over the next 20 years, with an additional 300 houses expected over this period.

Strategic Planner Lauren Baddock said the Community Plan would help to identify ways to make the most of the opportunities and respond to the challenges, as well as providing an opportunity to work together to improve the community’s wellbeing.

She said Council worked closely with the Ōhau community to create the draft plan.

“Throughout 2019, we talked with the Ōhau community about their aspirations for the future. After community workshops, drop-in sessions, school visits, and surveys, we prepared the draft Community Plan. Now we’re taking the draft plan back to the Ōhau community to make sure we’re on the right track before we finalise it,” she said.

The Community Plan creates a vision for Ōhau:

Ōhau is a safe, connected village that is widely known as nature’s playground. Ōhau will have a healthy, clean environment and will protect its rural, village character even as it grows.

The community engagement undertaken identified three priority areas that will help deliver the vision, each with specific actions attached.

Priority areas are:

Enhance and protect the village character and rural identity of Ōhau

Address road safety issues and improve transport choice

Protect the natural environment and enhance recreation opportunities

Ms Baddock said the Community Plan will give the people of Ōhau a voice in Council’s planning and decision-making by ensuring that Council actions align with the community’s aspirations.

For more information and to download the Ōhau Community Plan, please visit horowhenua.govt.nz/ohaucommunityplan. You can provide feedback by:

Filling out the online survey at horowhenua.govt.nz/ohaucommunityplan.

Downloading the feedback form and providing general comments. You can email this to communityplans@horowhenua.govt.nz, drop it into Horowhenua District Council, or one of our service centres.

Booking a telephone conversation with a Council staff member (email communityplans@horowhenua.govt.nz to arrange a time, or call (06) 366 0999 and ask to speak to Lauren Baddock).

Filling out a survey or feedback form at Country Kitchen Café and Waffle House (during their open hours). A Council staff member will collect completed forms.

Consultation is open from 3 August to 24 August 2020.

