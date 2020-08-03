Appeal For Information Following Fatal Crash - SH6, Hira, Nelson - Tasman
Monday, 3 August 2020, 6:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a
single-motorcycle crash on SH6. - Appeal for information
following fatal crash - SH6, Hira, Nelson -
Tasman
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal
crash that occurred on State Highway 6 in Hira, Nelson this
morning.
The single-motorbike crash occurred about
10:35am.
Anyone who has not yet spoken to Police is
asked to contact 105 and quote event number
P043150770.
The road has now
reopened.
