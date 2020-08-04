Rangitoto National Park - Rewild Opportunity

Islands near Auckland, including Rangitoto, are an opportunity to be rewilded and made into a National Park, Rewild Aotearoa says.

Research lead Paul Hughes said the Rangitoto National Park rewild opportunity in Auckland includes four islands, including the iconic Rangitoto motu.

Mr Hughes said the area is already public conservation reserve managed by iwi and DOC, but suffered from a lack of national recognition, and resourcing to establish flourishing ecology to realise its true potential.

"What we are seeing is a huge re-emergence of New Zealanders' interest in a better ecological based future, and the natural outdoors near our cities and towns. So we think now is the time to put that centre stage and ask politicians to establish a new National Park."

Mr Hughes said it gave the "internationally significant" landscape and wildlife proper protection.

Changing the status to a national park would recognise and protect its unique values and wildlife, he said.

"Putting a new National Park in Auckland’s front garden, centre stage, also helps to say to New Zealanders and tourists that we've got other nationally significant areas you can enjoy as well.

"It help relieves some of the pressure in other areas, and provides a unique cultural, coastal and volcanic visitor experience."

Mr Hughes said it was an area for all New Zealanders, particularly residents of Auckland as it is well served by regular ferries and is accessible by boat.

"You can walk there, you can swim there - it's the pre-eminent place for seeing rare wildlife in a predator free environment and unique natural volcanic landscapes.

"So we would say it's a National Park for nature and everyone, certainly one of the most accessible National Parks."

© Scoop Media

