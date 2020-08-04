Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Talks Trash In The Capital

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

People living in Wellington city now have the opportunity to give their feedback on new controls intended to help promote waste minimisation and better manage waste.

Over the past two years, Wellington City Council has been reviewing the issues related to waste management and minimisation within the city. The Council has also been working with the other seven councils in the region to develop a suite of new waste standards that have the potential to become regionally consistent.

As a result of this work, the proposed Solid Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw has been developed. Now the public are invited to give feedback on this proposed bylaw.

The proposed bylaw signals a change from the Council’s current bylaw provisions that are solely focused on delivering effective and efficient waste management, with new bylaw provisions now also being focused on promoting waste minimisation.

Key proposed bylaw changes include:

  • new controls to manage waste and kerbside collection;
  • restricting unaddressed and advertising mail;
  • a new suite of standards that will affect waste and recycling collectors;
  • new event waste management planning standards for large events (over 1000 people);
  • standards to better manage littering and the inappropriate deposit/discarding of waste;
  • the establishment of new construction and demolition (C&D) waste planning requirements for high-value building projects; and
  • standards to ensure new multi-unit dwellings, with 10 or more residential units, can provide suitable storage areas for waste and recycling generated on-site.

Our review of the city’s existing waste bylaw provisions has identified a number of issues to be addressed in order to provide for more effective waste management and minimisation, and some of these issues also extend into the surrounding region, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“In 2017, the Councils of the Wellington Region adopted the Regional Waste Management and Minimisation Plan. In this Plan, the councils of the region committed to working together to develop a set of bylaw provisions that had the potential to be regionally consistent. We have now done that and want to know what people think.

“The bylaw is just one of a range of initiatives Council will take along with initiatives required of Central Government if we are to reduce waste volumes sustainably and make our city cleaner.

“Within Wellington city, the population is expected to grow by 50,000 to 80,000 over the next 30 years, so we know we need change that enables us to better manage and reduce our waste in preparation for that.”

Council’s Waste Minimisation portfolio lead Councillor Laurie Foon says we need to think about how we can better reduce our waste so that we don’t create rubbish in the first place.

“These proposed changes will be a step in the right direction towards stopping landfills being the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff.

“Our waste is also producing emissions that do not align with our zero carbon targets and with making good decisions for future generations. Producing emissions through waste is also costing Wellingtonians in ETS fees, which are also set to increase in the future. It is vital we use all opportunities to move toward being a waste free region and capital.”

Waste Operations Manager, Emily Taylor-Hall, says the proposed bylaw will enable the Council to take action on waste-related issues where they haven’t been able to previously.

“The new proposed bylaw means Council will be able to meet its legal obligations and to more effectively manage the negative impacts of waste on the environment, as well as ensure the protection of the health and safety of the public and those involved in waste management.

“It will also assist the Council to improve its understanding of the waste collection services in the city and how waste is being disposed of.”

Have your say on how we more effectively manage and minimise waste in Wellington city. Submissions open today (Tuesday 4 August) until 5pm on Friday 25 September 2020.

The questionnaire and supporting information is available on the Let’s Talk Wellington website wellington.govt.nz/waste-bylaw and paper submission forms and documents are available at all local libraries.

There is also an opportunity to make an oral submission to Council on Thursday 22 October. You can book a time to speak to Council by ticking the box on the submission form.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report


One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report into the 2010 Operation Burnham military raid in Afghanistan has been a model of decorum. Bad stuff did happen and has been duly noted and lamented - but only as a lapse and departure from usual professional standards. Normal service can be trusted to resume shortly... More>>

 

Environment: Govt Progress On Climate Change Essential, Risk Assessment Shows

The release of the National Climate Change Risk Assessment shows that the progress this Government has made to solve the climate crisis is essential to creating cleaner and safer communities across New Zealand. “Because of this report, we can see clearer ... More>>


Economy: Investing In The Tourism Sector’s Recovery

More than $300 million in funding has been approved to protect strategic tourism businesses, drive domestic tourism through regional events and lift digital capability in the tourism industry, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today. A $400 million ... More>>

ALSO:

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:


General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:


Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 