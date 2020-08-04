Witnesses Sought After Burglary, Mataura

Police are asking for the public's help after a man was seen on a number of properties on Old Coach Road on Friday 31 July.

He was reportedly carrying two red fuel cans, and at one property he took a set of keys from a vehicle.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his 40s, of short stature and a slight build.

He was wearing a sleeveless oilskin vest, a black beanie and oversized boots.

Anyone who has seen this man or who has information about who he might be is asked to get in touch with Police by calling 105, quoting file number 200731/1949.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

