Police Are Attending A Serious Crash In The Morrinsville Area
Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 4:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Piako Road, Morrinsville.
The crash, involving a car
and a motorcycle, occurred about 3:55pm.
Initial
indications are that one person is injured.
The road
is currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
The Serious Crash Unit will attend the
scene.
