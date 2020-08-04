Update: Two People Charged In Relation To The Murder Of Dale Watene

Detective Senior Sergeant Stuart Harvey:

Southland Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to the murder of Dale Watene.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with murder and a 23-year-old man with accessory after the fact to murder, they are due to appear in Invercargill District Court today.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter.

Police would like to thank the Otautau community for their support and assistance over the last four months.

Mr Watene’s family have been advised of the latest development and they wish to thank Southland Police for the investigation.

As the matter is now before the court Police will not be able to make any further comment on the case.

