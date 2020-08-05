Homicide Investigation Launched In Whenuapai

Waitematā Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man in Whenuapai overnight.

Police were called to a rural property on Trig Road just before 2am where it was reported to Police that a man had suffered injuries.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, of Waitematā CIB, says medical assistance was provided to the man, however he has died at the scene.

"Our investigation is working to establish the full set of circumstances around this man's death.

"A scene guard has been in place since early this morning and a scene examination has now been commenced at the Whenuapai address.

"This will remain in place while Police complete our work at the property."

Detective Inspector Proctor says Police are speaking with people who were present at the address at the time of this incident as part of our enquiries.

"A post-mortem will take place in due course along with formal identification procedures also to be undertaken.

"While this work is being completed, Police will be unable to comment further about this man's identity.

"Police would like to reassure the Whenuapai and wider west Auckland community that we are working hard to hold any person involved to account," says Detective Inspector Proctor.

Anyone with information can contact Waitematā CIB on (09) 839 0697.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

