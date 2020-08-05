Free Energy Efficient Lightbulbs For Kaitaia

Around 10,000 energy-efficient lightbulbs are being given away to Kaitaia residents in a Salvation Army–Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority (EECA) trial.

In mid-August every one of the 2,000 households in urban Kaitaia will receive a letter with a voucher that can be redeemed for up to five free, energy-efficient LED lightbulbs. The bulbs lead to energy efficiency and reduced power bills.

The vouchers are redeemable between 17 to 22 August at The Salvation Army Kaitaia office, at 138 Commerce Street.

The Salvation Army Community Ministries Director Jono Bell says any savings for people on low or fixed incomes allows them to buy essentials they may miss out on.

“We notice people often don’t replace blown bulbs because it’s a way to save money. Many homes are often cold during winter. We’re hoping people will be keen to take part in the trial, and will end up saving money on their power bills as a result. We want everyone to be able to live in warm, welcoming homes that are as energy and cost-efficient as possible. We’re really keen to work with EECA to see as many whānau in Kaitaia as possible take up this offer,” Jono says.

EECA’s Chief Executive Andrew Caseley said households will get immediate benefits from switching to LED lightbulbs.

“Quality LEDs use up to 85 percent less electricity than traditional incandescent light bulbs and they last a lot longer. Each LED that replaces an incandescent bulb can save up to $300 over its life.”

For the best results, EECA advises replacing old bulbs in high-use areas such as kitchens and living areas, Mr Caseley says.

EECA hopes the trial, which will also be conducted in Tokoroa, will encourage all households to change their old inefficient lighting to new efficient lighting.

