Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Precautionary Closure To Upper Tekapo Canal Trout Fishery

Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 9:42 am
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Angler concern over the sustainability of one of the world’s best "trophy" trout fisheries will lead to a precautionary closure during the 2021 winter fishing season.

The Central South Island Fish and Game Council has put in place a closure on the upper half of the world famous Tekapo Canal fishery (upstream of SH8) for three-months next winter, 1st June to 31st August 2021.

Dr Andrew Simpson, Chair of the Central South Island Fish & Game Council says, "over the last four fishing seasons there has been a dramatic rise in the use of the Tekapo Canal in wintertime by anglers targeting the rainbow trout spawning run."

Simpson says, "The Council has taken a conservation-minded approach toward anglers’ concern that there is too much pressure on the spawning population and a diminished fishing experience."

"The winter spawning season closure of the upper part of the Tekapo Canal will enable spawning to occur unaffected by fishing and allow the Council to continue to carry out research into the canal fishery’s sustainability and its value to anglers".

Central South Island Fish & Game Officer Rhys Adams says, "the immense increase in popularity of fishing in the spawning months has required a re-think of long-held canal management principles."

"Since the commissioning of the canals it has always been understood that spawning in the canal is not a major contributor to the canals’ trout populations and that the fishery is primary supported by significant numbers of trout that migrate downstream into the canals from the headwater lakes, Tekapo, Pukaki and Ohau through the control gates and power stations."

"In the face of uncertainty and increased angling usage, we can’t rule-out that spawning within the canal could now make a meaningful contribution to trout recruitment in the canal".

Dr Simpson says, "The CSI Council recognises that winter fishing in the upper Tekapo Canal is highly valued by anglers and for many will be their favourite type of fishing." He asks anglers to be patient while measures are assessed that manage the long-term sustainability of this fishery.

It should be noted that the lower part of Tekapo Canal (below SH8), as well as all other Mackenzie Basin canals remain open year-round".

Mr Adams says that three research projects are currently underway to gain further understanding of the Tekapo Canal fishery.

"We are currently undertaking a survey of angler use and catch that will be compared to the survey undertaken during the 2019 winter. We are assessing the age and growth of angler-caught canal trout and those that migrate from Lake Tekapo, and we have a tagging project underway."

"We have recently released over 400 tagged trout into the canal to assess how trout that migrate through from Lake Tekapo contribute to the canal fishery."

"We are especially interested to see, in years to come, if these fish grow to the trophy sizes the canals are famous for."

"Anglers who catch these tagged trout are to contact Central South Island Fish & Game to provide the unique four-digit number, whether it was kept or released, capture location and an estimate of its size - phone 03 6158400 or email csi@fishandgame.org.nz

Resources:

VIDEO: Tekapo trout tagging project video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjSsy9j7ZDY

REPORT: Upper Tekapo Canal angler use and catch report 2019: https://fishandgame.org.nz/dmsdocument/1647

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Problems The Pandemic Is Causing For Big Oil


Chances are, climate change won’t kill you overnight, and that’s got to be significant. Yet while we were all in lockdown listening to the birdsong, it was hard to avoid the conclusion that if governments can up-end the economy for an unexpected reason – the coronavirus – surely, we can act just as decisively to counter the known threat that climate changes poses to planetary survival.
Currently, those twin threats from Covid-19 and climate change are converging: on the extent of oil production... More>>

 

Office Of The Speaker: Parliament Is Revamping Its Rules

Today, the Standing Orders Committee’s report on the review of Standing Orders was presented to the House. The Speaker of the House, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, chairs the committee. He said today that the 2020 review will make our rules more ... More>>

Environment: Govt Progress On Climate Change Essential, Risk Assessment Shows

The release of the National Climate Change Risk Assessment shows that the progress this Government has made to solve the climate crisis is essential to creating cleaner and safer communities across New Zealand. “Because of this report, we can see clearer ... More>>


Economy: Investing In The Tourism Sector’s Recovery

More than $300 million in funding has been approved to protect strategic tourism businesses, drive domestic tourism through regional events and lift digital capability in the tourism industry, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today. A $400 million ... More>>

ALSO:

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 