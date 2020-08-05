Road Closed - SH 58 Judgeford - Vehicle Hits Power Pole - Road Closed - Wellington
Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 9:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 58 at Judgeford is closed following a
single-vehicle crash involving a power pole.
Emergency
services were notified around 8am, and remain at the
scene.
There are power lines down and the sole
occupant of the vehicle is trapped inside, however they do
not appear seriously
injured.
