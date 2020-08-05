Hawke's Bay Regional Council Welcomes $19.2 Million Climate Change Funding



Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has secured $19.2 million of Government funding to protect and mitigate the effects of climate change, which will mean up to 63 jobs for the region.

The funding came from a combined set of proposals by regional councils in response to the Government’s call for projects to stimulate the economy and create jobs in response to COVID-19.

The climate change funding is part of the $3 billion allocated to infrastructure projects from the Government’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

Regional Council Chief Executive James Palmer says the announcement is welcome news from Wairoa to Central Hawke’s Bay.

The four projects in Hawke’s Bay are all related to flood protection, which will help the region better respond to a changing climate.

“COVID-19 has been an unprecedented disruption, but it’s vital that the focus remains helping our communities adapt to climate change, which is the biggest threat to the region’s wellbeing,” says Mr Palmer.

“This funding reinforces the Regional Council’s commitment to stimulating a climate-smart recovery to address the economic issues facing the region from both COVID-19 and the recent drought.”

The projects that have received funding are:

Heretaunga Plains Flood Control Scheme – protecting the Tūtaekurī, Ngaruroro and Clive Rivers areas

Wairoa River Scheme –Ferry Road Erosion Control

Upper Tukituki Flood Control Scheme – Erosion Control near State Highway 50 Bridge to protect bridge

Upper Tukituki Flood Control Scheme – Gravel extraction to maintain flood control level of service

Regional Council Group Manager Asset Management Chris Dolley says this work will give local landowners, primary producers and industry greater certainty of long-term protection.

“In recent years, the network of Hawke’s Bay waterways have been subject to extended dry periods, but may just as readily need to stand up to severe rainfall and pressure this will put on flood protection schemes,” says Mr Dolley.

Planning is now underway for work to commence in the next couple of months.



