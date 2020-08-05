The Road Is Closed, Traffic Management Is In Place - Four-vehicle Crash On Milton Highway
Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 11:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to report of a crash on Milton
Highway in Balclutha.
The four-vehicle crash at the
intersection of Cherry Lane was reported around
10.50am.
Initial reports indicate there are no
injuries.
The Northbound lane is blocked and traffic
management is in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid
the area, if
possible.
