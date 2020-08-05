The Road Is Closed, Traffic Management Is In Place - Four-vehicle Crash On Milton Highway

National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says.

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report

One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don't conclude you were made to listen to "a litany of lies" even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report

Office Of The Speaker: Parliament Is Revamping Its Rules

Today, the Standing Orders Committee's report on the review of Standing Orders was presented to the House. The Speaker of the House, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, chairs the committee. He said today that the 2020 review will make our rules more



Economy: Investing In The Tourism Sector’s Recovery

More than $300 million in funding has been approved to protect strategic tourism businesses, drive domestic tourism through regional events and lift digital capability in the tourism industry, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today. A $400 million

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First's 'waka-jumping' legislation, National List MP David Carter says. "I'd like to thank the Greens for voting

NZ First - Greens Prove Themselves Unstable And Untrustworthy



