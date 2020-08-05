Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua Businesses Up For Gold Awards

Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Convex Accounting Ltd and AgriNova NZ showed off their durability and resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Porirua businesses were last week announced as finalists for the Wellington Gold Awards.

The awards aim to highlight the contribution businesses make to the Wellington region, and showcase talent and capability in the sector.

Convex Accounting, which has offices in Mana and Wellington, is a finalist in the Emerging Services Gold category.

It grew from "a car boot and a vision" in 2011 to create an accounting firm that strives to help businesses grow, its director Hamish Mexted says.

"We’re thrilled to be finalists, considering the calibre of candidates this year is first rate," he says.

"We’re thankful for the recognition of our post-Covid efforts and will continue to help those businesses in need through the rest of 2020."

While lockdown was "chaos" for Convex, Mr Mexted says his team knuckled down, learnt new ways to communicate with each other, and assisted clients with forecasting and continuity planning, using their webpage, newsletters, webinars and livestreaming.

AgriNova NZ, meanwhile, are up for the Global Gold Award. The Kenepuru-based company provides sustainable crop solution options for fruit and vegetable growers in New Zealand and overseas, as well as engaging in research and development.

Managing director George McHardy says he is proud that his dedicated and passionate staff have been recognised as a finalist.

AgriNova NZ has been part of the Porirua business community for more than 27 years, with the central location and easy access to SH1 and Wellington’s port ideal.

Covid-19 forced the business to take the initiative.

"We offered extended terms to customers and got our products out to the regions before lockdown," he says.

"As we are involved in the food sector, we were deemed essential at Level 4 lockdown, running a tight warehouse and dispatch operation from Porirua to our grower community throughout the country."

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker is proud to see two of the city’s innovative businesses getting recognised for their work.

"The business community, in Porirua and across New Zealand, is doing it incredibly tough right now - the climate has really changed, and you need to keep evolving or it could spell curtains," she says.

"AgriNova NZ and Convex Accounting show what it takes to succeed. They’re not sitting back, but are looking at new ways to do things smarter, for themselves and their clients, in these post-Covid conditions.

"I’m proud to see these Porirua-based firms become finalists at the Gold Awards, and wish them all the luck at the ceremony next month, and in the future."

Gold Awards director John Gow says all the finalists set a very standard, especially in resilience in the hugely altered business environment that now exists.

The winners will be announced at a dinner held at TSB Arena in Wellington on 17 September.

