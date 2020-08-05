The Road Is Closed And Traffic Management Is In Place
Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 12:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a report of a crash on
Kaitangata Highway in Stirling.
The single-vehicle
crash near the railway overbridge near Hasborough Place was
reported around 11.20am.
Initial reports indicate
there are no injuries.
The road is blocked on both
sides of the overbridge and traffic management is in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
