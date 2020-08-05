Arrests Made In Relation To Burglary In Amberley

North Canterbury Police have arrested two people in relation to a burglary at a commercial premises on 3 August.

Police executed a search warrant at a property in Amberley yesterday and two men were taken into custody.

Several items and firearms that had been reported stolen in recent burglaries in Leithfield and Weka Pass were recovered at the property.

Two men aged, 40 and 42 appeared in Christchurch District Court today charged with various burglary charges.

As the matter is before the court, Police is not in a position to comment further.

Police would like to thank Amberley and the wider community for their contribution through crime prevention initiatives that ensure the safety of our communities.

© Scoop Media

