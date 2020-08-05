Whenuapai Homicide - Update

Waitematā Police are continuing its homicide investigation following the death of a man early this morning in Whenuapai.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, of Waitematā CIB, says a scene guard will remain in place at the Trig Road property overnight.

The scene examination will continue at the address tomorrow.

A post-mortem is scheduled to be completed tomorrow along with formal identification procedures.

“Our enquiries are continuing, including speaking with those present at the address,” says Detective Inspector Proctor.

Anyone with information that may assist Police enquiries can contact Waitematā CIB on (09) 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

